Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multan receives 29,285 applications for Kissan cards

Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Kissan cards initiated by the Punjab government attracted significant farmers as a total of 29,285 applications had been received in the division. Official sources from the agricultural secretariat, southern Punjab, said 19,665 applications had been received from Multan, 25,812 from Khanewal, 25,169 from Lodhran and 32,595 from Vehari till date. They said 5,388 cards were distributed already in Multan, 7,081 in Lodhran, 8,347 in Khanewal and 8,469 in Vehari. The cards facility would provide various kinds of agricultural subsidies as per demand of growers, the sources added. Farmers can register themselves for the CM’s scheme through the agricultural department.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024