Multan receives 29,285 applications for Kissan cards

MULTAN - Kissan cards initiated by the Punjab government attracted significant farmers as a total of 29,285 applications had been received in the division. Official sources from the agricultural secretariat, southern Punjab, said 19,665 applications had been received from Multan, 25,812 from Khanewal, 25,169 from Lodhran and 32,595 from Vehari till date. They said 5,388 cards were distributed already in Multan, 7,081 in Lodhran, 8,347 in Khanewal and 8,469 in Vehari. The cards facility would provide various kinds of agricultural subsidies as per demand of growers, the sources added. Farmers can register themselves for the CM’s scheme through the agricultural department.