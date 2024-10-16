Nawaz to hosts Fazl, Bilawal for talks on constitutional amendments

PML-N President is set to host a dinner today (Wednesday) at Jati Umra, welcoming PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The gathering comes as key political leaders meet to discuss proposed constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already arrived in Lahore for the meeting with , where the primary focus will be the constitutional changes currently under consideration.

Yesterday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reached a significant agreement on the proposed amendments following an intense four-hour discussion in Karachi. Addressing a joint press conference, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced their consensus on the draft amendments.

Fazlur Rehman praised the efforts of Bilawal, saying, “Both parties have agreed on the draft of constitutional amendments, and I appreciate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his role in achieving this consensus.”

He added, “I will be meeting with today to further discuss the amendments.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would also be invited to back the draft finalized by JUI-F and PPP. “We aim to bring PML-N on board with this consensus,” Bilawal said, highlighting that the agreement between JUI-F and PPP serves as a foundation for broader negotiations.

“We are hopeful that the draft of amendments will be passed with unanimous support from the house,” the PPP leader added.

Fazlur Rehman also mentioned that he plans to meet with PTI leadership, striving for a united front on the proposed constitutional changes. However, he avoided answering a reporter’s question regarding whether the agreement included a constitutional court or bench.