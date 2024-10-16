Opposition politicising constitutional amendments, says Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Islamabad - Parliamentary Party Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui has expressed concerns that the proposed constitutional amendments are being viewed through the narrow lens of factional politics.

In a statement posted on his ‘X’ account on Tuesday, Senator Siddiqui remarked that opponents of the constitutional amendments have failed to identify any clause that infringes on fundamental human rights, the public interest, the essence of the Constitution, or the independence of the judiciary.

He criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue, noting that during seven meetings of the special committee, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not present a single recommendation or suggestion.

“Perhaps some individuals are reluctant to ease the hardships faced by thousands of prisoners languishing in jails,” Senator Siddiqui said. He also emphasised the importance of elevating the Parliament’s role to the level required by a democratic parliamentary system.