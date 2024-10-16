Pakistan asked to launch ‘Green-Tech Hub’ to decrease carbon footprint

Pakistan can reduce its carbon footprints by launching the Green-Tech Hub (G-TH), which can prove as a key initiative of the government to drive sustainable innovation, promote eco-friendly technologies, and reduce environmental impact. “It can also act as the strategic platform to leverage the climate finance in the country by attracting foreign investment,” says Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, a spokesman of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

Talking to WealthPK, he said: “G-TH can be used as a much-needed platform to promote innovation in different socioeconomic sectors by adopting green technologies, fostering collaboration between startups, established companies, academic institutions and the various provincial and federal government organisations to drive sustainability solutions for achieving environmental sustainability and climate resilience.”

Shaikh said that the goal of the green tech was environmental protection and conservation of Earth’s natural resources, including repair of the damage done to it in the past. “Green tech has also become an emerging industry with the potential for capitalisation.”

The climate change ministry’s spokesman said: “G-TH can play a pivotal role in developing eco-friendly products and deliver services through smart technology. These products and services may include sustainable transportation, renewable energy, waste management and recycling and energy efficiency solutions necessary to move towards a sustainable future.”

He maintained: “Green tech is also known as a ‘cleantech’ or ‘environmental technology’. By adding the low-carbon technologies in everyday life and at the industrial level, greenhouse gases can be reduced. To achieve this task, there is a dire need to foster the use of solar heating systems, cleaner industrial processes and electric vehicles.”

The climate ministry official said: “A carbon footprint refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, that are emitted in the atmosphere directly or indirectly by human activity. These emissions contribute to global warming and climate change and have a role in modifying the composition of the global atmosphere.”

He stressed the need for adopting smart energy gadgets, including energy-efficient appliances, smart home systems, and the use of LED lights. “Innovations in recycling will also help in smart waste management. Proper composting and converting waste into energy will help minimise environmental impact caused by waste bulks.”

He said the government needed to evolve a regulatory framework to set the limits on emissions from renewable energy set-ups at both commercial and household levels in order to ensure ecological protection. “To encourage the businesses and individuals to adopt the green technology, the government should extend incentives such as rebates or tax credits.”

Meanwhile, speaking to WealthPK, Muhammad Saleh Mangrio, Executive Director, Centre for Rural Change, Sindh, said resource intensity in production through the integration of green tech was crucial. “Globally, it is the hottest topic of discussion and a key issue to be faced. Green tech hubs refer to the use of technology and development that actually minimise the negative socioeconomic impacts caused by human activities.”

He said that, generally, green technologies protect the environment and reduce pollution. “They are smart in consuming all sources more sustainably and can recycle more waste and products, including the residual waste. Sustainable development should not only meet the needs of today’s society but also keep in view the needs of the future generations.”