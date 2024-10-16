Pakistan, China agree to further deepen strategic cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperation across key areas, including the economy, investment and regional connectivity. This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad today.
Both sides also emphasized the need to expedite the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Welcoming the delegation, the President emphasized that Pakistan’s friendship with its all-weather partner remains a cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy. He stressed the importance of exploring new avenues for cooperation as there is more space to expand bilateral relations. He also underscored the need to enhance connectivity through all-weather road networks to strengthen trade and people-to-people linkages. He said Chinese companies should benefit from the investment opportunities in Pakistan by investing in the Pakistan Stock Exchange. ‘Pak-China joint statement’
Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed to continue to deepen cooperation in various fields and accelerate efforts to build an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era. “The two sides noted that in a transforming and turbulent world where major changes are unfolding at a faster pace, the Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail. Pakistan and China enjoy an all-level, cross-board and high-quality relationship. The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in its foreign relations. The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy while the Chinese side highlighted that the China-Pakistan relationship is of special significance in China’s foreign policy,” a joint statement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, shared by Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday, said.
The two sides expressed grave concern over the protracted conflict in Gaza and the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, and urged for an immediate and permanent ceasefire as well as efforts to ensure unimpeded humanitarian assistance.
The two sides reaffirmed their support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to establish an independent State of Palestine.
Both sides expressed support for resuming the process of political settlement and their readiness to work with the rest of the international community to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.
“The two sides expressed grave concern over recent Israeli aggression on Lebanon, which further escalated the tension in the region. We oppose practices that violate the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and oppose moves that fuel antagonism and escalate tensions. Pakistan and China call on the international community, especially major countries with influence, to play a constructive role and avoid further turmoil,” it was added. Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to an upgraded version of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by jointly building a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, and develop CPEC into a demonstration project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
“The two sides agreed to further synergize China’s eight major steps for supporting Belt and Road cooperation with Pakistan’s 5Es framework based on Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy, and Equity & Empowerment.” The Pakistani side positively assessed the visit by the Chinese working team on economic cooperation, and expressed its willingness to continue experience-sharing on development in various areas with the Chinese side.
At the invitation of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Premier Li Qiang paid an official visit to Pakistan from October 14 to 17. The two sides underscored that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Pakistan-China relations have withstood the test of times and have remained rock-solid.
Since President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Pakistan in 2015, the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries has made significant progress.
After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful official visit to China in June 2024, the two countries have enjoyed even stronger political mutual trust, more vibrant cooperation, and closer strategic coordination. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the momentum of Pakistan-China relations and agreed to further strengthen the ironclad friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The Pakistani side highly commends and firmly supports major visions and propositions put forth by President Xi Jinping, such as fostering a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.
Both sides advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and are committed to working together with all countries around the world for a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.
The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of exchanges under the strategic guidance of the top leaders for the development of bilateral relations. They agreed to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels and across various fields between governments, legislative bodies and political parties.
The Pakistani side expressed warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the successful conclusion of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and highlighted that China’s endeavor to further deepen reform comprehensively and advance high-standard opening up will bring new development opportunities for Pakistan and all other countries around the world.
The Chinese side commends the new achievements attained by Pakistan in economic reform and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two sides reaffirmed their firm support to each other in independently choosing a development path that suits their respective national realities, and agreed to strengthen exchanges of governance experience and foster greater synergy between their development strategies.
The two sides reaffirmed their unyielding support for each other on the issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.
Both sides stressed that the authority of the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no question or challenge.