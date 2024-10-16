Pakistan committed to ensuring safety of Chinese nationals: Gilai

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani extended a warm welcome to Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a meeting held here on Tuesday. This engagement is aimed at deepening the bond of friendship and enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly in the fields of economics, trade and investment, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. Chairman Gilani emphasised the historic ties between the two nations, tracing back over 2,000 years to the Silk Road, which served as a bridge of friendship linking ancient civilizations.

Addressing the vital issue of security, Senator Gilani condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals working on development projects within the country. He expressed that attacks on Chinese citizens would be seen as attacks on Pakistan itself, underscoring the solidarity between the two nations in combating extremism and terrorism.

He also highlighted the robust defence cooperation that underpins the relationship, noting significant joint projects like the production of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet. He expressed gratitude for China’s support in enhancing Pakistan’s defence capabilities. He acknowledged the longstanding amity that had characterized Pakistan-China relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in May 1951, highlighting that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China.

The chairman paid tribute to the vision of the architects of this enduring relationship, including former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, as well as the leadership of China. He reaffirmed that Pakistan considers China as one of its closest friends, with both nations committed to mutual trust, respect and goodwill. Recalling his own history of fostering Pak-China relations during his tenure as prime minister, the Senate chairman noted high-level interactions and discussions that have consistently strengthened ties. He reiterated the importance of parliamentary cooperation, citing recent visits by Pakistani delegations aimed at furthering this essential partnership.

On the economic front, the chairman discussed the progress made under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which serves as a pivotal framework for enhancing trade relations. He reported that bilateral trade volume has shown commendable growth, with imports from China reaching $13.50 billion and exports to China increasing to $2.707 billion in the ongoing financial year.