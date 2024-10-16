Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Every piece of the past is a piece of the present just waiting to teach us something.” –Lawrence Anthony

October 16, 2024
Ötzi the Iceman, a remarkably preserved mummy, emerged from the ice of the Ötztal Alps in 1991, providing an extraordinary window into the Neolithic era. Discovered by hikers near the Austrian-Italian border, Ötzi dates back to around 3,300 BCE. His frozen state, coupled with a plethora of artifacts, sheds light on ancient life, tools, and clothing. Ötzi’s tattoos and well-preserved possessions, including a copper axe and a bearskin cap, offer insights into early European culture. Scientists have unraveled details about his health, diet, and cause of death (an arrow wound). Ötzi’s legacy extends beyond archaeology, captivating the world with a frozen glimpse into the past.

