Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PCB showcases Gaddafi Stadium’s major upgrades ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

PCB showcases Gaddafi Stadium’s major upgrades ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
M Zawar
4:02 PM | October 16, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a media walk-through of Gaddafi Stadium's extensive renovation project, highlighting significant upgrades ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Led by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the revamp includes state-of-the-art facilities and increased spectator capacity, with PCB Director of Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad Ahmad confirming the project is on track to meet its 31 December deadline.

The stadium will see its seating capacity rise from 21,500 to over 34,000, with redesigned enclosures moving fans closer to the action. Players, match officials, and dignitaries will enjoy five-star pavilion facilities, while new LED floodlights and cutting-edge replay screens will elevate the live viewing experience.

The upgrades will ensure Gaddafi Stadium meets the highest ICC standards, setting a new benchmark for cricket venues across Pakistan.

FBR chairman calls for income and corporate tax rate reduction

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024