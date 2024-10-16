PCB showcases Gaddafi Stadium’s major upgrades ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a media walk-through of Gaddafi Stadium's extensive renovation project, highlighting significant upgrades ahead of the .

Led by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the revamp includes state-of-the-art facilities and increased spectator capacity, with PCB Director of Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad Ahmad confirming the project is on track to meet its 31 December deadline.

The stadium will see its seating capacity rise from 21,500 to over 34,000, with redesigned enclosures moving fans closer to the action. Players, match officials, and dignitaries will enjoy five-star pavilion facilities, while new LED floodlights and cutting-edge replay screens will elevate the live viewing experience.

The upgrades will ensure Gaddafi Stadium meets the highest ICC standards, setting a new benchmark for cricket venues across Pakistan.