PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b

Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 37 meeting of fiscal year 2024-25 here Tuesday approved five development schemes worth of Rs 8.471 billion. Chaired by Acting Chairman of P&D Board, Dr Asif Tufail, the meeting approved the following schemes: Establishment of a State-of-the-Art Wildlife Hospital at Safari Zoo, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2482 million. Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force at a cost of Rs 2363 million. Immersive Wildlife Experience (cinema and moving theatre) in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1765 million. Environmental Monitoring of Industrial Units (DLI 1-3, PGDP World Bank) at a cost of Rs 861 million. Replacement of Old/Condemned Equipment of PFSA at a cost of Rs 1,000 million.

Additionally, the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) - World Bank-assisted scheme is recommended for CDWP at a cost of Rs 12.472 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officials.

Our Staff Reporter

