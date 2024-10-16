PHC to hear petition addressing deteriorating law, order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The (PHC) is set to hear a petition filed by the Peshawar Bar Council (PBC) regarding the declining law and order situation in .

The provincial government, the Inspector General of Police of KP, the chief secretary, and the Ministry of Interior have been named as respondents in the petition.

The document highlights the worsening security conditions, particularly in the southern districts, which have seen recent attacks on judicial officers. As a result of the deteriorating situation, courts have been relocated from Tank and Waziristan to Dera Ismail Khan.

Furthermore, the petitioner noted that attacks on civilians in Kurram have become unprecedentedly frequent, while the provincial government has failed to implement effective measures to address these issues. The court has scheduled the hearing for October 17.