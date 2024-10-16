Pink Polo Cup 2024 gets underway at Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE - The Pink 2024, organized by Jinnah Polo Fields, has officially commenced at the club. On the first day, two significant matches took place, with the teams from Guard Group/Zaki Farms and Diamond Paints emerging victorious. A good turnout of spectators and families attended the matches, and among the attendees were JPF Secretary Major Ali Taimur and other notable figures.

In the opening match, the Guard Group/Zaki Farms team triumphed over the Nine Polo team with a score of 12-5½. Ahmad Bilal Riaz showcased an impressive performance, scoring four goals for Guard Group/Zaki Farms. Shah Qubilai Alam and Taimur Ali Malik contributed three goals each, while Sofia Deen Ali Khan added two goals to the team’s tally. For the Nine Polo team, Major Adil Rao scored two goals, and Waleed Lodhi and Mahnum Faisal each netted one goal. Additionally, the team benefited from a handicap advantage of one and a half goals.

In the second match, Diamond Paints defeated the Sheikhoo Steel team, also by a score of 12-5½. Raja Jalal Arsalan was the standout player for Diamond Paints, scoring six superb goals. He was supported by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who added five goals, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed, who scored one. For Sheikhoo Steel, Agha Mosi Ali Khan scored three goals, while Usman Aziz Anwar and Farooq Amin Sufi each managed one goal. It is noteworthy that each team features a female player as part of their lineup.Tomorrow (Wednesday), two matches are scheduled to be played at the same venue. The first match will see FG/Din Polo take on Newage Cables at 2:30 pm, followed by a match between Rijas and Master Paints at 3:30 pm.