Wednesday, October 16, 2024
PM holds substantive meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

8:32 PM | October 16, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today held a comprehensive meeting with His Excellency Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. Both leaders reaffirmed their countries' commitment to strengthening the Pak-Russia partnership and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

In addition to bilateral matters, Prime Minister Sharif and Prime Minister Mishustin exchanged views on important regional and global developments.

They also agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The meeting underscored the mutual desire to deepen and expand cooperation in key areas, reflecting the growing strategic importance of Pak-Russia relations in the context of evolving global dynamics.

