PM Shehbaz calls for regional cooperation, inclusivity at SCO summit in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting, highlighted the pivotal moment of transition that the region is experiencing.

He emphasized that global transformations in the social, political, economic, and security landscapes are reshaping the future. The event, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, marked one of Pakistan's most high-profile gatherings in recent years.

Presiding over the summit, PM Shehbaz stated, "From the esteemed platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a beacon of multilateralism, I believe we possess not only the potential but also the determination to create a more prosperous and secure future for our people—a future that is inclusive and reflective of the shared aspirations of all member states."

Addressing Afghanistan’s strategic significance, the premier stressed that the country, by virtue of its location, offers valuable opportunities for trade and transit. However, he also highlighted the importance of stability in Afghanistan, describing it as essential for unlocking these opportunities. PM Shehbaz called on the international community to extend urgent humanitarian support to Afghanistan and urged the Taliban government to adopt political inclusivity to prevent the misuse of Afghan soil for terrorism.

In his speech, the prime minister also addressed poverty, underscoring that it is not only an economic issue but a moral imperative requiring collective action from regional states. He noted that Pakistan, as the permanent chair of the SCO Special Working Group on Poverty, has been actively sharing knowledge and best practices through seminars and webinars to tackle poverty. PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to addressing the root causes of poverty and improving the quality of life for people across the region.

Turning to climate change, PM Shehbaz described it as an existential crisis that transcends borders, with Pakistan being on the frontline of climate-induced disasters. He called for prioritizing environmental cooperation within the SCO to build resilience and ensure a sustainable future. He further welcomed the recent SCO agreement on environmental protection and urged all member states to actively participate in regional and global environmental efforts.

The premier highlighted Pakistan's development of a proactive, technology-driven disaster management system and expressed the country’s eagerness to collaborate with SCO partners in organizing disaster preparedness simulation exercises. He also emphasized the importance of connectivity, calling for the establishment of a robust SCO framework to enhance regional trade and connectivity, particularly through projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

"Let us not view these projects through a narrow political lens but invest in our collective connectivity capacities to advance the shared vision of an economically integrated region," he said.

PM Shehbaz also called for an end to unilateral coercive measures and protectionist policies, arguing that they stifle economic growth, hinder technological advancement, and exacerbate inequality. He urged SCO member states to encourage their private sectors to foster a business-friendly environment that promotes investment and economic cooperation.

He noted the growing consensus among member states on using mutual currencies for settlements, calling it a promising development. Additionally, PM Shehbaz expressed Pakistan's strong belief that a more effective SCO is crucial for achieving sustainable development in the region.

“We fully support the ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing the organization, enhancing the resources of the SCO Secretariat, and strengthening the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure,” he stated.

Concluding his address, PM Shehbaz emphasized that the SCO’s true essence lies beyond political and economic partnerships, as it is also a platform for fostering people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges. "Pakistan remains deeply committed to bridging divides, promoting understanding, and deepening cooperation. Together, we can build lasting legacies and enrich the future of all our nations," he affirmed.

Before the meeting officially kicked off, the premier welcomed the leaders at the venue, which was followed by a group photo.

What is SCO?

China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Iran, and India constitute the Eurasian security and political group formed in 2001, while 16 other countries are affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".

SCO claims to represent 40% of the world's population and about 30% of its GDP, but its members have diverse political systems and even open disagreements with one another.

Observers believe the bloc seeks to counter Western influence in the region.