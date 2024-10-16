PM Shehbaz welcomes SCO leaders in Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif holds meetings with leaders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus on the sidelines of SCO meeting n Shehbaz, Jaishankar shake hands, exchange greetings n PM presides over high-profile SCO meeting today.
ISLAMABAD - The leadership of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to attend 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting today. The foreign dignitaries, who have arrived in Islamabad, include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhaparov Akylbek, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov, Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun- Erdene Luvsannamsarai.
Russian prime minister and Iranian first vice-president arrived late Tuesday night. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in the honor of visiting delegates and received every head of the delegation.
Indian external affairs minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was also warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both the leaders shook hands and exchange of pleasantry words. The SCO Summit begins today morning with inaugural speech by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The heads of delegations would also make speeches followed by close door session. Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif met with SCO leaders one by one on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting.
PAKISTAN, TAJIKISTAN PMS DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart Qohir Rasulzoda in Islamabad on Tuesday on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting.
While deeply appreciating Tajikistan’s active and constructive participation in the SCO meeting, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that as brotherly countries and regional partners, Tajikistan and Pakistan share enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation.
He fondly recalled his productive visit to Dushanbe in July this year, and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship. He underscored that both countries should continue to collaborate closely and further cement the mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.
Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda conveyed warm felicitations on organizing the SCO meeting by Pakistan, in its capacity as the SCO Chair. He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the SCO delegates. While extending best wishes of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to the Prime Minister, he concurred that there is great potential to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The Tajik Prime Minister also thanked the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan for allowing sugar export to Tajikistan as this will further enhance the bilateral trade among both countries.
PM PRAISES POSITIVE TRAJECTORY OF PAKISTAN-KYRGYZSTAN TIES
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, on the sidelines of SCO meeting. The Prime Minister thanked Kyrgyz Republic’s positive and active participation in the SCO meeting and appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s support extended to Pakistan as the SCO Chair.
Shehbaz Sharif also recalled the warm and brotherly ties between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
He conveyed Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and stressed the need to enhance new avenues of collaboration in the areas of trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity.
Akylbek Japarov congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful organization of the SCO meeting, as well as the excellent arrangements made for the visiting delegations. He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation. The Kyrgyz leader reciprocated his country’s strong desire to continue working with Pakistan for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit for the two countries.
‘TURKMENISTAN FELICITATES PAKISTAN ON SUCCESSFUL SCO SUMMIT’
Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on the sidelines of SCO meeting. Welcoming the participation of Turkmenistan as a special guest in the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s long-standing, historical and fraternal relations with Turkmenistan.
Expressing good wishes to the Turkmen leadership, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to increase high-level exchanges between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of working together to maximize bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of trade, energy and regional connectivity.
Rashid Meredov congratulated Pakistan on the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of Government Meeting and conveyed good wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on behalf of the Turkmen leadership.
He reiterated Turkmenistan’s unwavering resolve to make Pakistan-Turkmenistan relations stronger and closer.
Pakistan, Belarus vow to expand trade, investment ties
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at the margins of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad.
Welcoming Belarus’ participation in the SCO meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Belarus on becoming SCO’s full member and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Belarus in fostering the “Shanghai Spirit”.
Recalling his warm and productive meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Astana in July this year, Shehbaz Sharif said regular high-level exchanges had imparted a positive momentum to the cordial ties between the two countries. He stressed the need to realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machinery and joint production of tractors and connectivity.
Roman Golovchenko warmly congratulated Pakistan on successful conduct of the SCO meeting and its positive outcomes. He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko assured that Belarus would closely collaborate with Pakistan, in its capacity as SCO Council of Heads of Government Chair and to promote the organization’s purposes, principles and priorities. The Belarusian Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the positive direction of bilateral relationship between the two countries and reciprocated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across all spheres of shared interest through joint efforts.