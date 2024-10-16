Police file case over misinformation on alleged rape at Lahore college

The police registered a case on Wednesday against the spread of misinformation and unverified news on social media regarding the alleged rape of a first-year female student at a private college in Lahore. The misinformation led to widespread protests and public outcry, which later proved unfounded.

The case was filed at Defence A Police Station under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, along with other charges including defamation and public mischief. The move followed the release of a preliminary investigation report by a high-level committee formed by the Punjab government, which debunked the claims of the alleged incident.

Social media posts had alleged that a female student was raped and hospitalized, sparking protests by students and clashes with law enforcement in Lahore. However, the family of the girl denied the incident, stating she had been injured in a fall at home and was undergoing treatment.

The police are now investigating the sources of the false information, while the college administration is cooperating with authorities to uncover the facts behind the protests.