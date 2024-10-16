PPP, JUI-F have agreed on draft of constitutional amendments: Fazl

PML-N to start efforts to win support for proposed judicial reforms.
KARACHI/islamabad - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Tuesday reached an agreement on the shared draft of the constitutional amendments.
“After detailed deliberation, I can say that our two parties have agreed on a draft [of the constitutional package],” Fazl said while addressing a press conference in Karachi after meeting with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that he would also hold meetings with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PTI leaders in the days to come. “We will try that the (proposed) constitutional amendments are unanimously passed (in the Parliament),” he added. Fazl visited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Karachi on Tuesday. In a press conference after their meeting, he said: “I can say this much after a long discussion that our two parties have agreed on a draft.” He said serious talks were held with the PPP and lauded Bilawal for playing a big role in achieving the consensus. Bilawal said there was a further need to build upon the consensus achieved today between the two parties, adding that the PPP was also invited to the Nawaz-Fazl meeting.
He hoped that the PPP-JUI-F consensus would convert into one with the PML-N as well. Bilawal said Fazl was desirous that this consensus included not only the government’s allied parties but also the PTI and other opposition parties. “If this [consensus] is possible and happens, then it will lend great strength to our constitutional process and it will bring improvement.”
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also stated on Tuesday that opposition to judicial reforms, including the establishment of federal constitutional courts, is driven by personal likes and dislikes.
In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Bilawal referred to the opposition, said, “Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment.” He further said that the PPP’s stance on judicial reforms has been consistent for nearly two decades. “Our representatives, elected in every election under my chairmanship, have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all,” he said.
Bilawal said that the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court has been a key part of the party’s manifesto since the 2007 elections, following the Charter of Democracy signed in 2006.
He also attached relevant portions of the Charter of Democracy and the PPP’s manifestos from 2013 and 2024 to his message. The PPP Chairman said, “The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms, including but not limited to the establishment of federal constitutional courts.”
Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will launch a final bid to win support for the proposed constitutional amendments soon after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit ends in the federal capital Islamabad as the ‘number game’ remains unclear till date. According to party sources, soon after the SCO Summit, the ruling party would first, sit with the allies and then negotiate the matter with the JUI-F, a key party in the whole scenario. The Fazl-led party has so far not expressed its support for the amendments in totality as it urged the ruling coalition for a broader consensus.
The ruling coalition needs 224 votes in the National Assembly and 64 in the Senate to pass its constitutional amendments. However, as per the parties’ strength, the government alliance has 212 lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament and 59 in the Senate; 12 short in the National Assembly and 5 in the Senate to achieve the two-thirds majority required to make any constitutional amendment. Interestingly, two of the treasury MNAs Adil Bazai (PML-N) and Ilyas Chaudhary (PML-Q) have announced not to support the constitutional amendments despite having a threat of being de-seated, making the passage of the amendments further difficult. After the Qazi-led Supreme Court bench annulled the previous ruling on Article 63-A of the Constitution and paved the way for horse-trading, the government is eyeing the JUI-F as a whole and few of the PTI members to achieve the magic number.
Simultaneously, the government is exploring another option to achieve the “magic number” at least in the National Assembly. According to political experts, the treasury may rely on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to achieve the required number of legislators despite clear directions from the apex court to implement the decision on the reserved seats that denies seats to the ruling coalition. Last month, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner had stated that the Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats could not be implemented in light of the amended Election Act. However, the situation still remains unfavourable for the treasury when it comes to the Senate. The government is already short of 5 votes in the Upper House and a PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi, sister of former PML-N Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has publicly announced not to vote for the amendments. PTI’s Salman Akram Raja has said that the PM Shehbaz’s administration would complete the numbers only through coercion. The ruling coalition lost two-thirds majority in the NA a few months ago after the ECP suspended victory notifications of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats denied to the SIC. The ECP moved a week after the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court’s judgement depriving the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council of reserved seats for women and minorities. The suspended lawmakers include 44 from PML-N, 15 from PPP, 13 from JUI-F and one each from PML-Q, IPP, PTI-P, MQM-P and ANP.