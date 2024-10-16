Protests held in different cities against alleged rape

LAHORE - Protests broke out in different cities of Punjab on the second consecutive day over the alleged rape of a female student in Gulberg branch of Punjab College in Lahore. On Tuesday, students staged protests in the provincial capital against the alleged rape assault of a female student. They held a sit-in at the chairing cross on Mall Road in front of the Punjab Assembly demanding action against the alleged rapist.

The students also demanded the formation of a student harassment committee in colleges and universities across Punjab. Due to the sit-in, many police forces were deployed in front of the Punjab Assembly to maintain law and order. However, unlike the first day of protest that witnessed police resorting to baton charge against the protesting students and students setting college furniture on fire, the students remained calm on Tuesday and seeking justice for the alleged rape victim. After two hours of demonstration the students dispersed peacefully.

PROTEST IN OTHER CITIES

It was also learned that students from other cities in Punjab held protests in their respective cities to express solidarity with the fellow student who was allegedly subjected to animal cruelty. In Multan, students vandalized Punjab college building on Bosan Road, leading to a baton charge by the police, resulting in the arrest of dozens of students. Similarly, students in Jahania held a motorcycle rally, and in Zafarwal, students burned tires and blocked traffic. They demanded justice and a transparent investigation into the matter.

According to media reports, students in Gujrat also protested against the alleged incident, where a large number of students participated. The students reportedly smashed the windows of the University of Central Punjab’s Gujrat campus. During the protest, a police van allegedly hit a student’s motorcycle, severely injuring the student, whose condition was reported to be critical.

Furthermore, students from Punjab College Okara and other private colleges protested on GT Road against the alleged assault at Punjab College’s Gulberg campus in Lahore. During the protest, there was an attempt to block GT Road, and police baton-charged the protesters, arresting several students. Additional police forces were called in to control the situation.

Despite government assurances and the formation of an inquiry committee, students took to the streets, protesting the alleged assault of a female student from a private college. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz constituted a 7-member high-powered committee led byChief Secretary Punjab to Investigate the private college alleged rape case, and directed them to submit a detailed investigative report in the case within 48 hours. CM directed the investigation committee to record evidence of the abuse case, besides statements of the parties concerned. She also directed them to examine police action and response of the college administration to the case.

The initial police investigationshahd suggested that there was no truth to the incident, with the security guard denying any involvement, and no evidence of assault has been found. FIR of the incident had not been registered as the family members of the victim had not come forward to lodge it.