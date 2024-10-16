PTCL Group reports 15pc YoY revenue growth

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading telecom and ICT services provider in the country, has an­nounced its financial results for the quarter ending Sep 30, 2024. The announcement was made during a Board of Directors meeting held in Islamabad.

In 2024, PTCL Group upheld its momentum and strengthened its position as a major telecom service provider in Pakistan.

PTCL GROUP KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• PTCL Group’s revenue has in­creased by 15.3% YoY to Rs160.6 billion, mainly driven by strong performance in the consumer segment led by fixed broadband, mobile data, and wholesale & business solutions.

• The Group has reported an operating profit of Rs1.6 billion and a net loss of Rs15.3 billion.

PTCL HIGHLIGHTS

PTCL continued its strong performance throughout 2024. PTCL achieved revenue of Rs 79.5 billion during the first nine months of 2024, which is 11.1% higher than same period of last year, mainly driven by growth in fixed line, wholesale & business solutions segments. The compa­ny has posted an operating profit of Rs8.2 billion during the first nine months of 2024, which is 27.6% higher as compared to the same period of 2023.The com­pany has posted net profit of Rs 1billion during the period.

PTCL’s aggressive deployment of Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) is the cornerstones for the topline growth. Continuing from the past quarters, PTCL’s strategic focus remained on enhancing custom­er experience by providing the fastest and most reliable internet services under its flagship ‘Flash Fiber’ FTTH brand. PTCL’s fixed broadband business has shown 20.4% YoY growth, whereas PTCL Flash Fiber showed un­precedented growth of 111.5% YoY. PTCL’s focus on FTTH de­ployment has yielded impressive results, cementing its position as the leading FTTH operator with over 600K FTTH subscribers.

The business services segment maintained its growth, cement­ing leadership in IP bandwidth, Cloud, Data Center and ICT ser­vices in addition to showing promising results in carrier & wholesale and international busi­ness. PTCL enterprise business grew by 38.3% vs the same peri­od of previous year. During the re­ported period, PTCL business ser­vices fortified its commitment as the innovation partner for busi­nesses and provided state of the art hosting and digitalization so­lutions to multiple enterprise and government bodies. PTCL group continued its successful foray into digital content offerings with the live streaming of Wimbledon on Shoq. This milestone marks a significant step in PTCL Group’s strategy to expand its digital foot­print and cater to the growing de­mand for online content.

PTML – UFONE 4G HIGHLIGHTS:

Ufone 4G posted a YoY growth of 25.6% in topline during first nine months of 2024 supported by solid network expansion and strategic initiatives. This growth has been possible due to better customer experience and digital engagement through multiple data-centric products and stra­tegic partnerships with leading digital platforms enhances digital engagement. Ufone has been suc­cessful in growing the base at an accelerated pace, surpasses 26m overall base and 16m 4G base mark in the month of Aug’24.

Ufone 4G is making significant strides in enhancing comprehen­sive digital ecosystem through the integration of various value-added services (VAS) within its key digital products. By incorpo­rating Golootlo, Waada, Shoq and UCloud services into its leading digital products, Ufone is provid­ing a more comprehensive and enriched experience for its cus­tomers. PTML’s digital brand onic is making steady strides in the industry by providing customers with a complete digital ecosys­tem for an enhanced experience.

Ufone has introduced ‘Roam Like Home’ - Seamless Interna­tional Roaming in 27 destinations. In Q3’24, PTCL Group signed Pak­istani javelin star Arshad Nadeem as brand ambassador. PTCL Group has also partnered with Pakistan Hockey Team.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Leveraging its extensive net­work, PTCL Group, in collabora­tion with UNICEF and NEOC, con­ducted an awareness campaign in selected districts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. The campaign informed commu­nities about the ongoing polio vaccination drive and urged par­ents to vaccinate their children, contributing to the mission of a polio-free Pakistan.

PTCL Group signed an MoU with ConnectHear for a GSMA project under which Ufone 4G will provide free data for the ConnectHear app. This will allow deaf individuals to access inter­preters and receive early warning video messages during disasters, enhancing communication and safety for the deaf community.

As part of its flagship Ba-Ikhtiar Program, PTCL Group, in partner­ship with the Pakistan Poverty Al­leviation Fund, submitted a grant application to UN Women for a PKR 713 million women empow­erment project in Pakistan. The initiative aims to equip women in key districts of Punjab and Sindh with advanced digital skills and tools, fostering their economic independence and growth.

Additionally, PTCL Group pro­vided a year of free broadband connectivity to the IT Incubation Center of Hope Uplift Foundation in Lahore, a non-profit that edu­cates underserved students in IT-related courses, helping them secure meaningful employment.