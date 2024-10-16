Punjab Labor Code 2024

Whenever laws are made globally, they are often intended for the betterment of people and the relevant classes. However, the recent legislation passed by the Punjab government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), under the guise of consolidating labour laws, appears to strip away the rights and privileges of the working class. On June 5, 2024, the Punjab government’s experts presented this law at a meeting, where representatives from over forty labour organisations voiced strong reservations regarding Part Three of the Labour Code 2024, highlighting the need for amendments. To address these concerns, the Director General of Labour Punjab granted a two-month period to make the law acceptable.

The current labour laws, which span from 1923 to 2023, represent a century of struggle and sacrifice. Despite these efforts, many of these laws remain unimplemented, even though improvements are necessary. Today, over 80% of workers do not receive minimum wage, nor are they covered by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) or social security. Despite the ratification of ILO Convention 87, unionisation remains difficult, with only 2% of workers being organised. Contractual and third-party employment, where workers are denied rights and benefits, continues unabated, while government bodies remain passive. The exploitation of kiln workers and child domestic workers is a glaring example of inhumanity.

Following the 18th constitutional amendment, the Ministry of Labour was removed from the Concurrent List, giving provinces full legislative authority over labour laws. Yet, no provincial government has taken significant steps to strengthen trade union rights. Labour organisations have long called for the simplification and standardisation of labour laws to ensure better protection of workers’ rights, improve industrial relations, and create safer, healthier workplaces. However, the Punjab Labour Code complicates definitions, such as those for “employer,” “occupier,” and “worker,” potentially increasing legal disputes. The system of contracting and agency workers is being legitimised, threatening permanent employment and job security. The legalisation of advances on kiln bricks further entrenches forced labour.

This code seeks to abolish the unconditional right to strike for labour unions and collective bargaining agents, contravening Article 17 of Pakistan’s Constitution and ILO Fundamental Conventions 144-C and 87. Various other issues, such as the appointment of judges and bureaucratic centralisation, are also under scrutiny. After thorough consultation, major labour organisations across Punjab have decided to reject the Punjab Labour Code. They demand the withdrawal of this code and the implementation of ILO Convention 144-C through a transparent, comprehensive tripartite consultation, involving all stakeholders. Recent meetings held by the Secretary of Labour have failed to address these concerns, as labour representatives have refused to participate.

IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.