Rupee sheds 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.66. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs278 and Rs279.50 re­spectively. The price of Euro decreased by 42 paisas to close at Rs303.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 42 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.21 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.79. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs75.61 and Rs73.97 respectively.