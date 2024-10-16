Ruthless hunting of migratory birds goes on in Thatta

THATTA - The hunting of migratory birds arriving at the coast of the Arabian sea in Thatta and Sujawal goes unabated. Local hunters are hunting down hobara-bursters and other migratory birds with impunity.

Besides Arabian Sea Kenjhar and Haleji lakes have been habitat of migratory birds for decades but the number of migratory birds arriving here is decreasing with every passing year mainly due to unbridled hunting. Rabnawaz Palari said that Keenjhar is one of the biggest sanctuaries of migratory birds in Pakistan but owing to lethargy of the authorities concern we are losing rare species of migratory birds including Hobara bursters and waterfowls.

The wild life department he said has turned a deaf ear to the genocide of migratory birds and had failed to take preventive measures. Local villagers residing along the shores of Arabian sea and Keenjhar Lake have staged protests several times against this illegal move but none of the wildlife authorities turned up to rescue the Siberian species. Talking about legal significance of protecting migratory birds Advocate Asifa Abdul Rasool said that The Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 provides a comprehensive framework for environmental conservation, including the protection of wildlife and habitats. She further said that The Wildlife Protection Act 1972:also provides protection to the migratory birds adding that in developed countries animals and birds also have some rights but here the situation was pathetic. After the Nazim Jokhi incident conferences were held across the province to take measures for preservation and protection of migratory birds but no willingness has so far been shown by the provincial government to take concrete measures in this regard.

Wahid Bux Palari accused the Sindh government of facilitating local and foreign hunters. He further said that killing of birds would leave an adverse effect on the ecological beauty of Keenjhar and Haleji lakes.