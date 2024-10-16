Saif lauds Gandapur’s leadership for convening Pakhtoon Jirga

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, praised the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, whose guidance was instrumental in the successful convening of the Pakhtoon Jirga.

Barrister Saif emphasised that the Chief Minister played a pivotal role in fostering political consensus, skilfully navigating both the province and the nation through significant challenges. “This is a quality that only a genuine public representative possesses, and Ali Amin Gandapur has proven this convincingly,” he said.

Barrister Saif criticised the federal government, accusing it of lacking political wisdom in its handling of the Jirga issue, which he claimed only served to complicate matters. “The federal government’s imprudent behaviour led to unnecessary confusion,” he stated, further noting that governance at the federal level and in Punjab under the current administration had been marred by confrontational politics, rather than focusing on addressing core issues.

He also pointed out that the Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who had previously conducted raids to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur, should now learn from him about how genuine leadership resolves public issues.

Criticising the Sharif family’s government, Barrister Saif referred to the Model Town incident, where even pregnant women were targeted. “Today, under Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s governance, peaceful protests are routinely met with batons and bullets.

These fake rulers are complicating public issues further through violence,” he stated.

The Advisor to the CM condemned the federal government for imprisoning “true leadership” on what he described as fabricated charges, specifically pointing to the restrictions placed on former prime minister Imran Khan. “It is deeply concerning that the government has barred any meetings with Imran Khan, whether from his lawyers, medical staff, or family members,” he said, describing the situation as a gross violation of human rights.

In his closing remarks, Barrister Saif asserted that the people of Pakistan would no longer tolerate the “fake rulers” and would hold them accountable for stealing the public mandate.