Sajid Khan grateful for key role in Pakistan’s push against England

Pakistan off-spinner expressed his satisfaction after his impactful performance on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England in Multan. Sajid’s four-wicket haul, including the prized scalp of Joe Root, helped Pakistan gain the upper hand late in the day.

“Thank God, my performance was good today,” said Sajid during the post-match media talk. Reflecting on his recent exclusion from the Bangladesh series, he added: “I didn’t get a chance in the Bangladesh series, but now that I’ve been given this opportunity, I made sure to give my best.”

One of Sajid’s standout moments was dismissing Root, one of England’s most formidable batsmen. “Root is a big star, and getting his wicket was a joyful moment for me,” he said, brimming with pride. Looking ahead, Sajid expressed optimism about Pakistan’s chances on Day 3. “We will try our best to get England out early tomorrow.” His late strikes have put England under pressure, and Sajid hopes to capitalize on that momentum.

The spinner also shared insights into his preparation, noting that after featuring in only the final of the Champions Cup, he returned to domestic cricket to stay in form. He emphasized that consistent practice and maintaining fitness kept him ready for this opportunity.

While pleased with his bowling, Sajid admitted to disappointment over a missed run-out chance earlier in the match, calling it an unusual lapse in his fielding standards. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to hard work and self-belief, which he credited for his success. “I’ve been playing cricket from a very young age, and I’ve always relied on my hard work and belief in myself,” the spinner concluded.

Sajid Khan’s four-wicket haul, including three crucial late blows, turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor on Day 2 of the second Test in Multan. England finished the day at 239-6 in 53 overs, still trailing by 127 runs after Ben Duckett’s magnificent century had earlier anchored their innings.

In response to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 366, England started confidently with an opening stand of 73 between Zak Crawley (27) and Duckett. Duckett led the charge with a brilliant knock of 114 from 129 balls, hitting 16 boundaries, but England faltered late in the day as Sajid and Noman Ali dismantled their middle order, leaving England struggling at stumps.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN: 366 all out in 123.3 overs (Kamran Ghulam 118, Saim Ayub 77, Mohammad Rizwan 41, Aamir Jamal 37, Noman Ali 32, Salman Ali Agha 31; Jack Leach 4-114, Brydon Carse 3-50) vs ENGLAND: 239-6 in 53 overs (Ben Duckett 114, Joe Root 34, Ollie Pope 29, Zak Crawley 27, Jamie Smith 12 not out; 4-86, Noman Ali 2-75).