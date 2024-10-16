SAZGAR Engineering and Great Wall Motors celebrate major milestone with 10,000th hybrid vehicle oroduction

SAZGAR Engineering Works has reached a significant milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry by celebrating the production of its 10,000th locally assembled hybrid vehicle. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the company, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and sustainability in an ever-evolving market.

Working in close partnership with (GWM), SAZGAR has introduced Pakistan’s most comprehensive New Energy Vehicle (NEV) lineup. The range covers everything from the reliable Haval Jolion to the advanced electric ORA O3 and the thrilling ORA O7 sports EV. SAZGAR’s focus on the future is clear, with their Haval H6 HEV leading the market in 2023-24 and establishing the company as a dominant force in automotive technology.

Amid challenging economic conditions, producing 10,000 vehicles is a feat that underscores SAZGAR’s technological leadership. With the Tank 500 hybrid on the horizon, SAZGAR and GWM’s NEV lineup now stands as the largest in the country—positioning the company as a pioneer in hybrid and electric mobility solutions in Pakistan.

The milestone was celebrated with an event at the assembly plant, attended by prominent government officials, industry representatives, and the SAZGAR team. Chief Guest, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, commended SAZGAR for its technological advancements, and shields and mementos were presented to team members for their essential contributions.

As SAZGAR expands its lineup, the company is actively contributing to a greener and more electric future for Pakistan’s automotive landscape.

For a closer look at the event, view some photos and share your feedback. Event highlights can also be watched at the following link: