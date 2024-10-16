SCO Summit concludes with eight key agreements, focus on regional cooperation and development

The 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, concluded in Islamabad with the signing of eight significant agreements. These agreements addressed issues such as the SCO's budget, the operations of its secretariat, and regional counterterrorism efforts, underscoring the organization's commitment to cooperation in security, trade, and economic development.

Throughout the summit, leaders from SCO member states reaffirmed their dedication to promoting regional peace, political stability, and socio-economic collaboration. The discussions also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in science, technology, the digital economy, and information security.

The summit participants voiced their support for UN General Assembly resolutions that promote global peace and development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered the keynote address at the Jinnah Convention Centre, welcoming leaders and representatives from across the region.

Among the attendees were Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and leaders from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Iran. India was represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while Mongolia participated as an observer, represented by its Prime Minister.

As the summit progressed, critical discussions focused on trade, security, and cooperation among SCO member states. The talks laid the foundation for the official declaration that followed, which confirmed China as the new chair for the 2024-25 term. It was also agreed that the next would be hosted by Russia.

The eight agreements signed during the summit emphasized the organisation's focus on regional cooperation in vital sectors, including security, trade, and economic growth. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the meeting, which reviewed the implementation of decisions from the previous summit in Astana and reaffirmed the commitment to resolving regional disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

Leaders stressed the need for collaboration in politics, security, trade, and investment, while supporting UN resolutions aimed at fostering peace and development.

The summit concluded with a formal luncheon hosted in honour of the visiting delegates, bringing an end to a productive event focused on strengthening regional ties and cooperation.