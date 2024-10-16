Shares index gains 578 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 578.96 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 85,840.34 points against 85,261.39 points on the last trading day. A total of 422,107,359 shares were traded during the day as compared to 477,642,675 shares the previous trad­ing day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.467 billion against Rs23.474 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 com­panies transacted their shares in the stock market, 202 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PTCL with 37,868,367 shares at Rs15.73 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 33,284,625 shares at Rs98.83 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 22,458,138 shares at Rs7.59 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs126.95 per share price, closing at Rs17,477.45, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Pakistan En­gineering Company Limited with Rs75.64 rise in its per share price to Rs876.30. Hallmark Company Lim­ited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs98.34 per share, closing at Rs885.06, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs93.20 de­cline to close at Rs1,255.65.