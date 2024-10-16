Sharjeel Memon inaugurates e-bike launch, emphasizes green energy transition

Sindh's Senior Minister for Transport, Sharjeel Memon, emphasized the importance of focusing on national development and progress, urging the public to disregard negative propaganda. Speaking at the inauguration of E-Turbo's new electric bike (e-bike), Memon congratulated the company and expressed hopes that these bikes would soon be exported internationally.

Memon highlighted the ongoing green energy initiatives in Sindh, recalling the launch of electric buses and announcing future plans for EV-taxis. He also revealed that a Chinese transport company had been approached to manufacture electric buses in Pakistan.

The transport minister emphasized the significance of electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable resource, urging the public to adopt eco-friendly initiatives. He pointed out that the shift to green energy would reduce fuel costs and combat pollution, contributing to a cleaner environment.