SHO injured by suspects in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFARGARH - The Station Police Officer (SHO), City police station Layyah, sustained injuries during a police encounter. According to a police spokesperson, the police raided the 5-Marla scheme for the arrest of two suspects involved in a theft case. However, the armed suspects opened fire on the police party, in which SHO City Layyah Abdul Rauf was injured, while the accused managed to flee.

The injured police official was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The police are raiding to arrest the accused.

ICE WORTH RS1.8M SEIZED

Local police claimed to have seized ice worth Rs1.8 million from an accused’s possession. Official sources said that a crackdown was launched against drugs traffickers across the district. Accused Aamir Shahzad was arrested from suburbans of the region and sent behind bars. DPO Husnain Haider said that the crackdown against drugs trafficking would continue unabated. He vowed to purge society of all kind of crimes particularly drugs.

FOUR BOOKED FOR LPG CYLINDERS IN PASSENGER VANS

Muzaffargarh Police booked owners of four passenger vans with LPG cylinders and also impounded the vehicles. According to police sources, patrolling police incharge Mazhar Abbas inspected different vehicles and found four of them with cylinders. The vehicles were impounded and cases were registered against the owners.

POLICE SEIZE HEAVY QUANTITY OF NARCOTICS, ILLEGAL WEAPONS IN ANTI-CRIME OPERATIONS

The district police have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons from criminals during anti-crime operations in the district carried out in the first nine months of 2024 till October. A police spokesperson said on Thursday that hundreds of criminals including drug pushers were arrested, adding that 867 cases were registered and recovery included 376 kilogramme of hashish, 4.84-kg ice, 1.7-kg heroin, 49.8-kg hemp leaf and 17,850 litres of alcoholic liquid. 661 cases were registered against those possessing illegal weapons and 42 Kalashanakov, 513 pistols, 35 guns and 9,524 munitions were recovered, the police spokesperson added. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider said that police will continue its anti-crime operations to make criminals face the prosecution and punishment.