Sindh government unveils new grading policy for matric and intermediate exams

The Sindh government has announced a groundbreaking new grading policy for matriculation and intermediate examinations, marking a significant step toward modernizing the education system in the province. According to a notification issued by Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Secretary of Boards and Universities, Sindh will become the first province in Pakistan to replace traditional marks and rankings with a grading system, effective from 2025.

Under the new policy, students will be evaluated based on grades rather than numerical marks and positions. The traditional first, second, and third position rankings will be abolished. This shift aims to provide a more holistic assessment of student performance and reduce the pressure associated with traditional examination formats.

The Inter-Board Coordination Committee (IBCC) has developed a new grading formula to facilitate this change. The grades will be assigned based on percentage scores, with the following breakdown:

A++ for scores of 95% and above

A+ for scores between 90% and 94%

B++ (Very Good) for scores between 80% and 84%

B+ (Good) for scores between 75% and 79%

B (Fair) for scores between 70% and 74%

C (Above Average) for scores between 60% and 69%

As Sindh leads the way in implementing this innovative grading system, other provinces, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, have yet to adopt similar policies. This initiative by the Sindh government is expected to promote a more equitable and less stressful learning environment for students across the province.