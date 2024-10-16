Speech contest held to mark Global Handwashing Day

Peshawar - The Watson Cell of the Local Council Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, organised the second inter-university speech competition in celebration of Global Handwashing Day. The event, centred around the theme of “Hygiene and Climate Change,” aimed to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene as a cornerstone of public health.

Students from 16 universities across the province participated, with 31 contestants competing in both English and Urdu categories. Global Handwashing Day, observed annually on October 15, serves to highlight the significance of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of diseases.

In the English category, Laiba Yousaf of City University secured first place, followed by Nawal Sohail from Iqra National University in second, and Abdul Basit from Sarhad University in third. In the Urdu category, Ayesha from City University claimed the top spot, while Sumaya Zahoor from Bacha Khan University Charsadda took second place. Wasif Bilal from Khushal Khan University Karak and Maqbool Ahmed from Sarhad University tied for third.

The competition focused on key topics such as the significance of handwashing, the impacts of climate change, global warming, and the role of public engagement in addressing these global challenges. The event’s chief guest, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the critical role of cleanliness and hygiene in preventing both communicable and non-communicable diseases. He also stressed the importance of involving youth in public health initiatives to foster a culture of hygiene and disease prevention.

Samiullah, Coordinator of the Watson Cell at the Local Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was another prominent speaker. He highlighted the essential role of hygiene in building a healthy society and called for continued efforts to raise public awareness about cleanliness.

The competition concluded with an awards ceremony, where shields and certificates were presented to the winners in recognition of their outstanding performances. The event attracted significant participation from administrative officers, faculty members, and students from across the province, reflecting the collective commitment of educational institutions to promoting essential public health issues.