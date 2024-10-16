Wednesday, October 16, 2024
SRSO committed to empowering rural women socially, economically: Muhammad Dital

Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Mu­hammad Dital Kalhoro has said SRSO is committed to empowering rural women socially and economically through supporting the for­mation and strengthening of women-led community institutions and increasing their access to resources, knowledge, and institutions in order to achieve sustain­able goals of gender equal­ity in the country. In his message on the occasion of International Day for Ru­ral Women, the CEO SRSO said that the rural women always played the role of an invisible work force in rural societies, especially in the farming sector. He said that SRSO had taken a number of steps for the empowerment of women, particularly those living in the rural areas in the Sindh province adding that SRSO have developed confidence and skills among the rural women communities and their involvement in social mobilization efforts at the grassroots level.

Staff Reporter

Latest Highlights

