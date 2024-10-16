The Painter’s Pain: A Tale of Artistic Injustice

A heart-wrenching tale of art theft has been circulating on social media, leaving netizens shocked. I decided to look deeper into this issue after seeing a Facebook post shared by a friend, in which a painter, Seffy, recounted the injustice he had faced. Seffy, a Fine Arts student at the University of Sindh, had created a stunning masterpiece that touched many hearts. His work, backed by extensive research, was displayed at a Karachi exhibition, captivating audiences. However, this labour of love, created through tireless effort, mysteriously vanished.

The theft was not a petty crime but a sophisticated heist. The painting reappeared on a private TV channel’s drama serial, exposing the thief’s deceit. When Seffy saw his artwork, he realised he had been tricked—a dishonest act with lasting consequences. As a resident of Ghotki, Sindh, Seffy initially remained silent, as art theft is sadly common. Yet, once the truth came to light, justice demanded action.

Thanks to the TV channel for inadvertently exposing this crime. The question remains: why did the perpetrator believe they could cover up such a blatant lie? Their deceit unravelled, and now a thorough investigation is needed to hold the culprit accountable and return the stolen artwork to its rightful owner.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.