The Summit

As foreign leaders and delegations from around the world gather in Islamabad, the Pakistani government’s emphasis on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is evident. This is an important moment. Multilateral organizations are often plentiful, but changing geopolitics can reignite their purpose and highlight their potential. Pakistan must ensure the SCO becomes a dynamic and effective institution for the future.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has left Central Asia and its neighbouring countries free from superpower interference, opening the door for deeper economic and political ties beyond the constraints of global hegemonies. Reintegrating Afghanistan, after decades of foreign occupation, and fostering the development of a nation-state from its current tribal confederacy under the Taliban, is crucial. Afghanistan lies at the heart of the SCO geography, and the organization’s success depends on finding a lasting solution there. Peace in Afghanistan would unlock vast opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the energy and transport sectors, which have been stalled due to security concerns. Pakistan should seize this moment at the SCO to foster consensus on resolving the Afghan issue, not through the moral posturing and sanctions favoured by the West, but through dialogue and incentives aimed at rebuilding the country. Additionally, enhancing military and economic cooperation among SCO member states is key. As global arms supplies become increasingly divided along superpower lines, countries like Pakistan, with its growing military-industrial sector, must establish stronger ties with nations looking to break free from such restrictions.

Economically, the SCO could be as influential as BRICS in steering the world towards a more balanced global order. If the SCO mirrors BRICS in establishing free trade agreements and currency exchanges, it could mitigate the impact of the often arbitrary U.S. sanctions these nations face. The SCO offers Pakistan a significant opportunity, and the vibrant atmosphere in Islamabad shows that the government understands this fully.

It is hoped that the objectives of this summit are met, leading to Pakistan’s deeper integration with the Central Asian Muslim nations and the broader region surrounding the Central Asian steppe.