Theatre sealed over obscenity

FAISALABAD - The district administration sealed a local theatre for violation of the Drama Act.

According to official sources here Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on the report of Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad issued orders to seal the theatre for vulgarity in stage production.

In compliance with the order, the Assistant Commissioner (City), Director Arts Council and Civil Defence department jointly raided and sealed the Minerva Theatre.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that zero tolerance policy is being followed against obscenity in theatres in the district under which no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs.