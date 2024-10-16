Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Theatre sealed over obscenity

Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The district administration sealed a local theatre for violation of the Drama Act.

According to official sources here Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on the report of Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad issued orders to seal the theatre for vulgarity in stage production.

In compliance with the order, the Assistant Commissioner (City), Director Arts Council and Civil Defence department jointly raided and sealed the Minerva Theatre.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that zero tolerance policy is being followed against obscenity in theatres in the district under which no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024