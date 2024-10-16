Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Thomas Tuchel set to become England manager after Southgate resignation

M Zawar
3:31 PM | October 16, 2024
Sports

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has agreed to take on the role of England men’s football manager, becoming the third non-British permanent coach to lead the team. The German will officially succeed Gareth Southgate, who stepped down following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Tuchel will assume the position after Lee Carsley’s interim management concludes with England's final two Nations League matches in November against Greece and the Republic of Ireland. His official unveiling is expected at Wembley on Wednesday.

Previously managing Chelsea from 2021 to 2022, Tuchel secured the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup titles. His most recent role was at Bayern Munich, from which he departed after the team narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title last season.

Tuchel’s main task will be to guide England through qualification for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Despite an approach to Pep Guardiola earlier in the summer, the Football Association confirmed Tuchel's appointment to build on his successful managerial career, which also includes stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Neither the FA nor Tuchel's representatives have provided official statements on the matter.

