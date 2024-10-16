Three police officers injured in IED blast near mobile unit in Ambela

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near a police mobile unit in Ambela, injuring three police personnel. District Police Officer (DPO) Shah Hassan Khan confirmed the incident, stating that the area has been cordoned off. The injured officers were swiftly transferred to District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar for medical treatment.

This incident follows another attack earlier this month, when four police officers were injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle on Malam Jabba Road in Swat. Additionally, two police officers were martyred in a separate IED attack in Kuchlak, Quetta, when a blast struck a police vehicle on Bostan Road.

These recent attacks are part of an ongoing surge in violent incidents targeting police personnel across Pakistan, raising concerns about the safety of law enforcement officers in the region. Investigations are underway as authorities intensify security measures.