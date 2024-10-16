Training workshop held for traffic police officers

PESHAWAR - The City Traffic Police Peshawar organised a training workshop for police officers from across the province, focusing on the management and operation of driving schools in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The workshop, held at Hayatabad Driving School, was attended by officers from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Saud Khan delivered a special lecture to the participants on efficiently managing driving schools. He emphasised the need to teach modern driving skills to the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with contemporary requirements.

CTO Khan also instructed the officers to raise awareness among trainees about traffic laws, highlighting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety awareness across the province.

He mentioned that driving schools have been activated throughout the province. These schools not only provide driving lessons but also offer comprehensive training on traffic regulations.

A special seminar was also held at Hayatabad Driving School to provide assistance and guidance to citizens.