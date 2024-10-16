Two SHOs appointed

BAHAWALPUR - The District Police Office (DPO) has notified posting of two police officials as station house officers with immediate effect. According to a notification, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaseen, awaiting posting, has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO), PS Ahmadpur East, with immediate effect and until further orders. It further said that Sub-Inspector Siraj Tubassam, awaiting posting, has been posted as SHO, PS Anaiyti with immediate effect and until further orders. The officials were directed to join their duties immediately.