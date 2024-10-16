Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two SHOs appointed

Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The District Police Office (DPO) has notified posting of two police officials as station house officers with immediate effect. According to a notification, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaseen, awaiting posting, has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO), PS Ahmadpur East, with immediate effect and until further orders. It further said that Sub-Inspector Siraj Tubassam, awaiting posting, has been posted as SHO, PS Anaiyti with immediate effect and until further orders. The officials were directed to join their duties immediately.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024