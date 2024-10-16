Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UCP hosts HEC’s All Pakistan Intervarsity Taekwondo Championship

UCP hosts HEC’s All Pakistan Intervarsity Taekwondo Championship
Web Sports Desk
5:04 PM | October 16, 2024
Sports

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) kicked off the All Pakistan Intervarsity Taekwondo Championship today at the University of Central Punjab, Lahore.

The opening ceremony featured Mr. Javed Ali Memon, Incharge Sports at HEC, along with university sports directors and officials from the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.

The championship, supervised by technical referees from the federation, ensures matches adhere to both national and international standards.

Teams from over 16 universities are competing, with top performers advancing to the National Taekwondo Championship. Mr. Memon highlighted the role of sports in promoting unity, discipline, and healthy competition among youth.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024