UCP hosts HEC’s All Pakistan Intervarsity Taekwondo Championship

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) kicked off the All Pakistan Intervarsity today at the University of Central Punjab, Lahore.

The opening ceremony featured Mr. Javed Ali Memon, Incharge Sports at HEC, along with university sports directors and officials from the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.

The championship, supervised by technical referees from the federation, ensures matches adhere to both national and international standards.

Teams from over 16 universities are competing, with top performers advancing to the National . Mr. Memon highlighted the role of sports in promoting unity, discipline, and healthy competition among youth.