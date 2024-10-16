Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Unbridled Police Nakaaz on Canal Road, Lahore

October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

From the motorway to Bahria Town Lahore, there are usually three police checkpoints (nakaaz) at night. Officers stop every car, search it thoroughly, and make efforts to extort money from passengers. The first question they ask at all three checkpoints is, “Where are you coming from and where are you going?” The second is, “Why?” Passengers are not crossing any borders, nor are they near any sensitive installations that warrant such questioning. Even in DHA or Cantonment areas, the police and army simply check ID cards and search the vehicle’s trunk, only conducting thorough searches if necessary. However, on Canal Road, the police ask unnecessary and intrusive questions.

The concerned authorities should investigate this issue and examine why the police on Canal Road behave so differently from those at joint checkpoints with military or paramilitary forces.

SULEMAN MANSHA,

LCCI condemns FBR raids, urges PM and finance minister to take immediate notice

Lahore.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024