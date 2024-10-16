Unknown persons throw cracker bomb near Khuhro’s house

LARKANA - A cracker explosion occurred outside the Larkana residence of Nisar Khuhro, President of the People’s Party (PPP) Sindh, on Tuesday, but fortunately, no lives were lost, and no property was damaged.

The incident involved two un­known individuals on a motor­cycle throwing a cracker bomb near Khuhro’s house on Nazar Mohalla Road before fleeing the scene. The cracker bomb explod­ed near the main gate, thanks to the high walls surrounding the house, preventing it from caus­ing any harm inside. At the time of the incident, Khuhro was at­tending a Public Accounts Com­mittee meeting in Karachi.

Following the explosion, a team of police officials, includ­ing SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, bomb disposal squad, and special branch personnel, ar­rived at the scene to investigate and collect evidence. Khuhro promptly contacted SSP Khoso to gather details and directed him to conduct a thorough inves­tigation, utilizing CCTV cameras and modern technology to iden­tify the culprits ¹. In response to the incident, Khuhro stated that such acts will not deter him from advocating for democracy and the people, reaffirming his commitment to playing a role in democratic efforts.