US reaffirms support for sovereign alliances as SCO Summit concludes in Islamabad

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit neared its conclusion in Islamabad, the United States reiterated its support for respecting the sovereign rights of nations to form alliances. US State Department spokesperson emphasized the importance of upholding international law and respecting territorial integrity in response to a query regarding the ongoing summit.

The two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, hosted by Pakistan and chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, brought together leaders and senior officials from member states including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Iran. The summit concludes this evening.

In addition to addressing the summit, the US spokesperson responded to Pakistan's recent call for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to investigate alleged incidents of nuclear material theft in India. Miller acknowledged Pakistan's concerns, reiterating Washington's commitment to addressing global proliferation threats.

Pakistan’s appeal to the UNSC follows an October 11 statement by its UN ambassador, Munir Akram, expressing alarm over incidents of illegal nuclear material trafficking in India, including the arrest of smugglers found with radioactive Californium in Bihar.

These nuclear concerns and the discussions take place amid rising regional tensions, with both Pakistan and India seeking international attention on security issues.