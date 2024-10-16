Wednesday, October 16, 2024
World Food Day being observed today

10:24 AM | October 16, 2024
World Food Day is being observed today.

This years' theme of world food day is "Right to food for a better life and a better future."  

In his message on World Food Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed government's commitment towards ensuring food security, sustainable agriculture, and the well-being of people.

He said the government is determined to support farmers with policies that focus on innovation, sustainability, and modernization in the agricultural sector.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is facilitating the small and medium enterprises in the food processing sector.

He said World Food day recalls us of our duty of ensuring food security for our people.

