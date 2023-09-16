12 injured as Israeli army disperses demonstrations near fence with Gaza

At least 12 people including an Anadolu photojournalist were injured as the Israeli army was dispersing Palestinians protesting near the Gaza fence on Friday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry in Gaza said that the Israeli army shot at the Palestinians, and numerous Palestinians sustained various injuries.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a number of Palestinians young people were injured by live ammunition and rubber-coated bullets. The protesters also were hit by tear gas. ​​​​​​​

Among the injured is Anadolu photojournalist Ashraf Amra, who had one of his hands wounded.

The demonstrators fired firecrackers, sound bombs, and stones near the fence, and set used car tires on fire.

Meanwhile, an Israeli jet targeted a “military point of Hamas” during the protests, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army said "explosive devices were activated and hand grenades were thrown at Israeli army forces, without causing any casualties."

The army deployed its heavily armed forces, vehicles, and sniper units along the separation fence to disperse the demonstrations that took place in eastern regions of the Gaza Strip.