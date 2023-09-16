128 gangsters apprehended, 71 stolen bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police teams have successfully apprehended 128 wanted members of a notorious motorcycle snatching gang responsible for a spate of motorbike thefts throughout the year and recovered 71 stolen bikes from them.

According to police, the relentless efforts of Islamabad Capital Police were initiated under the direct supervision and special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

In unwavering commitment to stamping out crime within the city, Islamabad police employed a combination of technical expertise and human resources, resulting in the arrest of 128 individuals linked to the motorbike snatching syndicate, responsible for various incidents across the city.

Alongside the arrests, law enforcement successfully retrieved 71 stolen motorbikes from the possession of these criminals. Cases have been registered against the apprehended suspects, and ongoing investigations are underway to bring them to justice.