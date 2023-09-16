Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

23 drug peddlers netted with 38 kg hashish  

INP
September 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 23 accused including two female drug smugglers on recovery of over 38 kg hashish. 

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Zar Shah Khan and recovered 5450 grams of hashish, Ahtesham for having five kg hashish, and a female drug smuggler namely Zubaida Bibi for possessing over 2 kg hashish. 

Sadiqabad police netted another female drug smuggler namely Sumaira Bibi and recovered 1750 grams of hashish while Zahid on recovery of 1660 grams of hashish and Amjad for having 1450 grams of hashish were sent behind bars. 

Similarly, Dhamial, Rattaamral, Chontra, Taxila, Mandra, Cantt, City, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, Airport, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syedan police arrested Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Akram, Fayyaz, Muhammad Sarwar, Waqas, Abid, Saad Riaz, Bilal and others and seized over 21 kg charras from their possession. 

 Overcoming inflation

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023