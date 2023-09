SIALKOT - Police launched a massive crack­down on electricity thieves. According to District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Hasan Iqbal, on the instructions of the Punjab government, Sialkot police launched a drive against electricity thieves, regis­tered 235 cases and a fine of 41,00,000 rupees was col­lected from them. “Electric­ity thieves do not deserve any concession and a case will be registered immedi­ately on the complaint of electricity theft,” he added.