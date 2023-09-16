ACE Punjab takes Parvez Elahi into custody in four graft cases

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi into custody a day after an anti-terrorism court had granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

The Punjab's former chief minister has been taken to the judicial complex for transitory remand.

The officials said that Elahi will be taken to the ACE headquarters in Lahore by evening, adding that he has four corruption cases registered against him.



More to follow