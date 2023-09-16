Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ADB team calls on energy minister

ADB team calls on energy minister
Agencies
September 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Interim Minister for En­ergy Muhammad Ali held a meeting with the team representing Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB) Fri­day at Power Division. The team discussed the bilater­al investment in the power sector and the progress of the funded projects. The minister discussed the power sector reforms for energy efficiency and the resource management for effective reforms. A sys­tematic and structured approach towards the is­sues of the power sector was proposed. Overall in­frastructure enhancement and improvements were discussed in the meeting.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023