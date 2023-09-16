ADB team calls on energy minister

ISLAMABAD - Interim Minister for En­ergy Muhammad Ali held a meeting with the team representing Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB) Fri­day at Power Division. The team discussed the bilater­al investment in the power sector and the progress of the funded projects. The minister discussed the power sector reforms for energy efficiency and the resource management for effective reforms. A sys­tematic and structured approach towards the is­sues of the power sector was proposed. Overall in­frastructure enhancement and improvements were discussed in the meeting.