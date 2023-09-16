Aisam, Aqeel aiming for victory in Davis Cup clash with Indonesia

LAHORE - Tennis luminary Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi expressed unwavering determination on Friday as he vowed to lead his team to success in the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie against Indonesia.
The two-day face-off between the two nations is set to commence today (Saturday) at the Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. Spearheading Pakistan’s formidable squad are Aisam-ul-Haq and the nation’s top-ranking player, Aqeel Khan.
Complementing this dynamic duo are Pakistan’s second-ranked player, Muhammad Shoaib, along with Muhammad Abid and debutant Barkat Ullah. Ensuring the team’s strategic prowess is former Davis Cup player Mushaf Zia, serving as the team’s coach, while Muhammad Shahid takes on the role of team physio.
Addressing the media during a press conference at a local hotel, Aisam commented, “Despite the persistently humid weather, our team has diligently prepared for this tie. We are fully committed to securing victory.” While emphasizing that Pakistan does not underestimate their Indonesian counterparts, he acknowledged the advantage of competing on home turf.
Aqeel Khan echoed these sentiments, underlining the importance of the Davis Cup tie in evaluating their own strengths and weaknesses ahead of the Asian Games. He stated, “There is a substantial distinction between practice sessions and facing a formidable opponent.
“After the culmination of the Davis Cup, we will swiftly journey to China for the Asian Games. I believe we are in prime condition to achieve a commendable standing in this prestigious sporting event.” Aisam and Aqeel are set to represent Pakistan in the tennis discipline at the Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.
The Indonesian Davis Cup contingent, comprising three players, a captain, and a coach, has already arrived in Islamabad. Their team roster features David Agung Susanto, Ignatius Anthony Susanto, and Gunawan Trismuwantara. Wirjawan Sugiharta assumes the role of playing captain, while Suharyadi manages the team, and Robby Sudrajat serves as the Strength and Conditioning Coach, with Suharto fulfilling the role of Masseur.
Overseeing the tie as the ITF Referee is Hany Hamied Ali ElKhafief from Egypt, with chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella from Italy and second chair umpire Ivan Yovchev from Bulgaria also present in Islamabad. Chief of Umpires Essam Maher Mohammad Saleh arrived in the city late Thursday to ensure fair play throughout the competition. In the midst of preparations, the official draw ceremony for the tie was conducted, graced by the presence of President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, who extended his best wishes to both teams for the impending showdown.
As per the match schedule, the action-packed tie will commence with the first singles match at 11:00 am today, featuring Aisam Qureshi against David Agung Susanto, followed by the second singles match between Aqeel Khan and Gunawan Trismuwantara. The doubles match is scheduled for tomorrow (September 17) at 11:00 am, with Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Abid facing off against Gunawan Trismuwantara and Anthony Susanto.